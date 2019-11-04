An Islamic left-leaning advocacy group that has called for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s ousting is dining with him Monday night to discuss the company’s alleged “anti-Muslim problem.”

Muslim Advocates Executive Director Farhana Khera is preparing to meet with Mr. Zuckerberg in his Palo Alto, California, home, the group said in a statement.

Ms. Khera said she believes Facebook has the “know-how” to stop dangerous content aimed at Muslims from appearing on its platform, and now the company and Mr. Zuckerberg need the will to do so.

“Facebook has an anti-Muslim problem,” Ms. Khera said in a statement. “For too long, Mark Zuckerberg has allowed bad actors to use his platform to dehumanize Muslims resulting in murders and attacks targeting Muslim communities in the U.S. and around the world.”

Last December, Muslim Advocates signed a letter telling Mr. Zuckerberg that he, “should step down as chairman of the board as long as [he] serve[s] as the Chief Executive Officer.”

The criticism of Facebook’s content moderation and political advertising policies has only grown since last year.

Twitter’s decision to remove political advertising from its platform has prompted new calls for Facebook to do the same, an action Mr. Zuckerberg rejected last month in public remarks at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

Perhaps the only American who has faced more opposition from Muslim Advocates than Mr. Zuckerberg is President Trump.

Muslim Advocates has been working to whip House Democrats to support the National Origin-Based Antidiscrimination for Nonimmigrants Act, aka the “NO BAN Act,” which is primarily aimed at undoing Mr. Trump’s travel ban order.

Later this month, Muslim Advocates will host its 2019 gala at the Ritz-Carlton in Pentagon City, Virginia, with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler to deliver the keynote address touting his work on the impeachment inquiry of Mr. Trump and on the NO BAN Act.

