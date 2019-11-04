LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - A volunteer search and rescue group in Louisiana says it has changed its name to avoid confusion with a similarly named organization whose leader is accused of taking money from a fundraiser meant for children.

The director of Pinnacle Search and Rescue, formerly known as Cajun Navy 2016, told KADN-TV it sped up its name change when the president of a separate group called America’s Cajun Navy was charged with fraud two weeks ago. News outlets report the change also comes as its own president, Jon Bridgers, faces fraud charges after a homeowner said he agreed to do contracting work on a house but never finished.

Pinnacle Search and Rescue director Ben Husser said some were confusing the two organizations.

Both groups include private boat owners who assist rescue operations.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.