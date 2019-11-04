PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man accused of killing a teenager during a home invasion is charged with second-degree murder and burglary.

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell told news outlets that detectives spent five weeks investigating the case and now have enough evidence to charge 27-year-old Ryan Cole.

Cole is accused of killing 15-year-old Khyler Edman on Sept. 26. The sheriff says Edman was fatally stabbed during a scuffle with Cole, who was trying to protect his younger sister during the invasion of their home.

Prummell says investigators have concluded that the attack was random, and Cole didn’t have any relationships with anyone at the home.

Cole has a lengthy record in Charlotte County. A lawyer isn’t listed on jail records.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.