SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatally stabbing his roommate in Sioux City.

Woodbury County District Court records show 39-year-old Elmi Said was sentenced Friday. He’d been charged with second-degree murder for the Oct. 28, 2018, slaying of 40-year-old Guled Nur. The jury convicted him of a lesser charge: voluntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors say Said stabbed and kicked Nur after an altercation broke out at their apartment.

Said is also known as Abdiqadar Sharif.

