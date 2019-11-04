MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man accused of strangling his ex-fiancée days before she disappeared is due in court.

Thirty-one-year-old Perrie Mason, of Meriden, went missing in August. Her remains were found in an industrial park in Waterbury.

Mason’s ex-fiance, Jason Watson, will face a judge on Monday for domestic violence charges including strangulation, assault, unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct.

Watson, who worked at the industrial park where Mason was found, has been named a suspect in her disappearance.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled Mason’s death a homicide. Nobody has been charged in her death.

An arrest warrant says Watson denied the domestic violence charges and told police he would never harm Mason.

