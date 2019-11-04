ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s beleaguered Republican Party is seeing a decreasing number of registered voters.

The latest state Board of Elections data shows the state’s GOP has seen a drop of over 18,000 Republican active voters since November 2016. Meanwhile, New York has about 2.6 million active Republican as of Nov. 1.

Meanwhile, nearly 6 million active voters are registered as Democrats in New York - an increase of over 270,000 voters from 5.6 million in November 2016.

Democrats now represent 50.4% of New York active voters. Roughly 3.2 million of New York City’s 4.7 million voters are Democrats, who are increasingly gaining ground in suburban counties once considered Republican strongholds.

Turnout numbers on Tuesday could indicate how tough of a road Democrats and Republicans running for Congress will face in 2020.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.