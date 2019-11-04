Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg on Monday said he’s concerned Sen. Elizabeth Warren and others are presenting a false choice that people are either with them, or they support the status quo.

“I’m really concerned about what we’re hearing from Sen. Warren and some of the others saying you’re either for her way, or you’re for business as usual — that’s just not true,” Mr. Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said on CNN’s “New Day.”

He said Ms. Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont — two top contenders for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination — have offered “polarizing” proposals.

“And if there is a better way to solve a policy problem that can draw people together, that should be our focus,” Mr. Buttigieg said. “That’s my focus on health care. That’s my focus on a number of policy issues — how do we actually solve the problem for the American people and do it in a way that invites more people in, instead of a kind of ‘my way or the highway’ approach.”

Mr. Buttigieg has released a health care proposal that includes a Medicare-like option for people if they choose it, in contrast to the universal “Medicare for All” health care proposals from Ms. Warren and Mr. Sanders.

Ms. Warren recently outlined a proposal to pay for her health care plan that envisions $20.5 trillion in new spending and calls for tax hikes on the rich, among other items. Some of her rivals have dismissed the cost projections as unrealistic or overly rosy.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.