If you don’t want to listen to Seth Meyers joke about President Trump in his new Netflix special, there’s a button for that.

No, not the “off” button … a custom option that lets viewers skip those parts of “Lobby Baby” in which the liberal host of NBC’s “Late Night” program roasts Mr. Trump.

In an interview with CNN Business to promote the Netflix special, which debuts Tuesday, Mr. Meyers said it works the same way that Netflix users can bypass opening credits with the “skip intro” option on some of its programs.

“It dawned on me that because it was on Netflix, there would be this opportunity to put in technology that would allow people to skip it,” he said. “It was a way to build in the response to anyone who would say, ‘Oh, let me guess there’s going to be jokes about the president,’” said the former writer and cast member on “Saturday Night Live.”

Robbie Praw, Netflix’s director of original standup comedy programming, said the comedian came with “this clever idea” and “we’re thrilled he was able to take advantage of the Netflix experience in such a funny and innovative way.”

But Mr. Meyers said the skip button is itself “another joke in the special” and doubts that many viewers will use it.

“I think, look, sometimes at a fancy restaurant they’ll put parsley on your plate and you’ll think, well, that’s a nice touch, but you’re not going to eat the parsley,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.