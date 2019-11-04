President Trump’s reelection campaign will launch a coalition this week to recruit black supporters, officials said Monday.

The effort, called “Blacks Voices for Trump,” will focus on “recruiting and activating black Americans in support of President Trump,” the campaign said. The kickoff will be held Friday in Atlanta.

“Black Americans have never had a better champion than President Trump,” said Katrina Pierson, senior campaign adviser. “The Black Voices for Trump coalition will be a national effort to mobilize and empower black Americans who support President Trump to help get the message of ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept’ into communities across America.”

She noted that the black unemployment rate has reached historic lows during Mr. Trump’s presidency, and said nearly 1.4 million new jobs have been added for black workers.

“Black Americans’ strong support for President Trump will ensure a second term for the president,” she said.

Mr. Trump received the support of about 8% of black voters in 2016, more than Republican nominee Mitt Romney received in 2012. But studies have found that a larger number of black voters didn’t vote in 2016 compared with 2012, when President Obama was on the ballot.

