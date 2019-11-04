The Trump administration formally filed the paperwork Monday to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord, the first day it legally could take the step.

Although Mr. Trump announced his intention to pull out the Climate agreement, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the administration had sent a withdrawal letter to the United Nations on Monday.

The formal process of exiting the climate deal, joined by former President Barack Obama, will be completed on Nov. 4, 2020 — a day after the 2020 presidential election.

“President Trump made the decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement because of the unfair economic burden imposed on American workers, businesses, and taxpayers by U.S. pledges made under the agreement,” Mr. Pompeo said. “The United States has reduced all types of emissions, even as we grow our economy and ensure our citizens’ access to affordable energy.”

U.S. emissions of “criteria air pollutants that impact human health and the environment” declined by 74% between 1970 and 2018. U.S. net greenhouse gas emissions dropped 13% from 2005-2017, “even as our economy grew over 19%,” Mr. Pompeo said.

