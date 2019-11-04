A federal appeals court ruled Monday President Trump must turn over his tax returns in a state probe, rejecting the president’s claim he can’t be the subject of a criminal investigation while in office.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. sought the president’s tax records from his accounting firm, Mazars USA LLC, in connection to an investigation of hush-money payments to two women who allegedly had affairs with Mr. Trump before he became president.

The ruling from the 2nd U.S. Court of Appeals Monday upholds a lower court ruling Mr. Trump can’t block the grand jury from obtaining the records. The three-judge panel declined to grant the president an injunction, rejecting the arguments of “presidential immunity” from the New York state investigation.

“Any presidential immunity from state criminal process does not extend to investigative steps like the grand jury subpoena at issue here,” the court ruled.

Mr. Trump’s legal team said they will appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

Mr. Vance’s office declined to comment.

A New York grand jury is considering if state law was broken in connection to the payments. The district attorney sought tax records dating back to 2011.

Mr. Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty last year to campaign finance violations, among other charges, in connection to payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who both alleged affairs with Mr. Trump.

The payments were reportedly made while Mr. Trump was running for president, about 10 years after the alleged affairs took place. Critics of the president argue the payments should have been reported according to election law.

