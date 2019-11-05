GRETNA, La. (AP) - Police in Louisiana say two brothers shot a man to death during an argument over drugs and a woman.

News outlets report 32-year-old Harold Slater and 37-year-old Willie Slater were arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree murder. They’re accused of fatally shooting 32-year-old Walter Wilson on Saturday at an apartment complex in Gretna, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) outside of New Orleans.

Gretna police said the shooting stemmed from a dispute over drugs and a woman. Police didn’t give additional details.

Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office investigator Mark Bone says Wilson died of multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and legs.

