The heads of every U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agency issued a joint statement Tuesday vouching for the robust security measures deployed to prevent sabotage of the 2020 presidential election.

“In an unprecedented level of coordination, the U.S. government is working with all 50 states and U.S. territories, local officials, and private sector partners to identify threats, broadly share information and protect the democratic process,” the agencies said in a joint statement.

It didn’t go into details about the methods and measures.

The statement came from the heads of the Justice Department, Defense Department, Department of Homeland Security, Director of National Intelligence, FBI, National Security Agency and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The unified front appeared designed to blunt criticism from Capitol Hill Democrats who say the administration hasn’t done enough to secure U.S. elections.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer earlier this year requested a briefing from intelligence officials on election security. Mr. Schumer, New York Democrat, has lashed out at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying he blocked two election security bills.

Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican, has insisted there is no need for the legislation, citing the “absence of problems” in the 2018 midterm elections.

Republicans say they’ve done a lot to secure elections, including authorizing $380 billion in funding last year for state and local officials.

The administration said it has no evidence of a threat to U.S. election infrastructure, but cautioned that Russia, China, Iran and other adversaries will attempt to interfere in the 2020 election.

“Adversaries may try to accomplish their goals through a variety of means, including social media campaigns, directing disinformation operations or conducting disruptive or destructive cyber-attacks on state and local infrastructure,” the statement said.

