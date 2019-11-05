In an extraordinarily close election, Democrats claimed they had a narrow victory over the incumbent Republican in the Kentucky gubernatorial race Tuesday night.

With 100% of the precincts reporting, Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear appeared to have edged Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, 49.2% to 48.9%.

Mr. Beshear claimed victory Tuesday night, saying in a speech to supporters he was ready “for that first day in office.”



A bit before 8:30 p.m., some political analysts who had rated the campaign a toss up, began calling the race for Mr. Beshear, but the margin tightened as rural counties continued to report.

The result is at a minimum a blow to Republican dominance in the Bluegrass State, where President Trump rallied Monday night on Mr. Bevin’s behalf. Mr. Beshear’s father had held the same governor’s mansion in Frankfort before Mr. Bevin, and a Democratic win would give them back a seat they had held for 36 of the past 40 years prior to Mr. Bevin’s 2015 victory.

While the top prize was still too close to call Tuesday night, the race to succeed Mr. Beshear as attorney general was not as Republican Daniel Cameron, a former aide to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, took about 60% of the vote and will become the state’s first black attorney-general and the first Republican to hold the post since 1948.

The governor’s race was a bitter one, with Mr. Bevin’s presiding over an economic surge but doing so with an occasionally pugnacious style.

In Mississippi, the race between Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and Democratic state Attorney General Jim Hood also was surprisingly close. With 3% of precincts reporting, Mr. Reeves led by 49.7% to 48.7%, a margin that amounted to ony about 300 votes.

The Mississippi election was a less heated affair than the Kentucky one, but it nonetheless pitted two politicians who had appeared destined to go head-to-head for governor. Mr. Hood is the last statewide elected Democrat, but he has accomplished that across multiple elections.

Democrats in both states steered clear of President Trump, neither backing the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry nor condemning it. At times, it was hard to see much difference between Mr. Beshear’s and Mr. Hood’s positions.Faced with a popular president and surging economies, the Democratic candidates looked to boost their edges in metropolitan areas.

“I am pro-life, pro-gun, and I’ve worked to keep partisanship out of all my decisions in representing the state for my entire career as attorney general,” Mr. Hood said in one of his last fundraising blasts Oct. 31.

Republicans, however, did all they could to tie the state races to the national agenda. The Trump administration stumped hard for Mr. Reeves and Mr. Bevin.

Mr. Trump held rallies in Mississippi and Kentucky in the campaign’s closing days. Vice President Mike Pence also made appearances in both states.

The Republican candidates bet the leftward lurch of the Democratic Party would be a millstone around their Democratic challengers if they could attach it. In debates and ads the Republicans painted their opponents as sympathetic to unpopular coastal left-wingers.

Kentucky media predicted Tuesday the race could be settled in the “split seven” counties.

Pollsters were unable to discern a clear leader before Tuesday, declaring the race a toss-up, although a handful of Kentucky political scientists told The Washington Times the race seemed to be trending in Mr. Bevin’s favor in the closing days.

In Mississippi, both sides flogged turnout, with Democrats hoping the state’s large black population could play a significant role in a win for Mr. Hood.

The Clarion Ledger predicted heavy turnout Tuesday morning among the Mississippi’s 1.9 million registered voters, basing its call on the 58,000 absentee ballots that were requested, a 40% increase from the total in the 2015 statewide races.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.