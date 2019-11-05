Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday said that while his current political focus is on helping his father get reelected for a second term as president in 2020, he could run for office himself in the future.

“Listen, I don’t ever rule anything out,” Mr. Trump said on “CBS This Morning.” “The reality is this: Right now, I like the campaigning part. I actually enjoy some of that fight.”

“I like getting out there and being with real people and seeing the difference that my father and his policies are making in their lives,” he said. “I don’t know right now at this stage of my life that I would like the day job component.”

Mr. Trump is out with a new book called “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.” Political candidates, notably presidential candidates, frequently release books before they launch campaigns for office.

Asked who his favorite Democrat is, Mr. Trump made a face and initially didn’t answer before naming Sen. Mitt Romney, a Utah Republican who has clashed with his father on occasion.

