A key figure in the impeachment inquiry revised his testimony this week, telling Congress that U.S. military aid to Ukraine was, in fact, linked to that country’s president agreeing to conduct investigations sought by President Trump.

Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union, made the revelation in a new sworn update to testimony he gave last month in House Democrats’ secret impeachment inquiry.

He had earlier testified that Mr. Trump was clear that there was no quid pro quo for releasing U.S. military assistance. But in his update, sent to the committee on Monday, Mr. Sondland now says his memory has been refreshed and he did tell Ukrainian officials they needed to give Mr. Trump what he wanted to get the U.S. funds flowing.

“I now recall speaking individually with Mr. Yermak, where I said that resumption of U.S. aid would not likely occur until Ukraine provided the public anti-corruption statement that we had been discussing for many weeks,” Mr. Sondland says.

Andriy Yermak is a top aide to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The anti-corruption statement, according to text messages released by the impeachment inquiry, was supposed to specifically commit Ukraine to investigate Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, a political opponent of Mr. Trump’s. The statement was also supposed to commit to investigating possible attempts to meddle in the 2016 U.S election.

Mr. Sondland, in his original testimony on Oct. 17, had said the opposite. He said his conversations with Mr. Trump had made clear there was no explicit link.

“He said: I want nothing. I don’t want to give them anything and I don’t want anything from them. I want Zelensky to do the right thing,” the ambassador said. “That’s what he and he kept repeating no quid pro quo over and over again.”

Former envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker had also backed that recollection that there was no quid pro quo.

“Gordon was repeating here what we all understood,” Mr. Volker said.

Mr. Sondland, in his updated testimony, says his memory was refreshed by seeing news accounts of others’ understanding, including that of William Taylor, another top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine.

Democratic leaders of the House Intelligence, Oversight, and Foreign Affairs committees said the revised testimony confirmed the case against Mr. Trump.

“It is clear from their testimony that, in exchange for the statement, President Trump would award the Ukrainian president with a highly coveted White House meeting and, later, with millions of dollars in critical military aid being withheld. Ambassador Sondland called this changing U.S. policy toward Ukraine a ‘continuum’ that became ever more ‘insidious’ over time,” they said in a joint statement.

House Republicans, who long complained the inquiry was an unfair partisan operation, accused Democrats of selectively releasing the transcripts to support their narrative that Mr. Trump abused Oval Office power for personal political gain.

Republicans said Rep. Adam B. Schiff, the chairman of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence that is spearheading the inquiry, was slowly releasing transcripts to keep the story alive in the news media and sustain the political damage to Mr. Trump.

They also objected to what they called the selective releases of information.

Rep. Mark Meadows, a North Carolina Republican and one of the president’s top defenders on Capitol Hill, said this public phase of the inquiry won’t bode well for Democrats.

“The Volker/Sondland transcripts lay it out: Donald Trump wanted to clean up corruption in Ukraine, and ensure taxpayer-funded aid wasn’t going to corrupt causes,” he tweeted. “Only D.C. Democrats could spin protecting taxpayer money into an impeachable offense. Blatant partisanship.”

The transcripts were part of the Democrats’ moves to open up what has been a secretive impeachment inquiry. They simultaneously have scheduled more closed-door depositions, though administration officials have defied subpoenas this week.

The refusals to testify forced Democrats to reconsider how they will advance the probe.

Still, Mr. Sondland’s revised testimony supplied fresh fuel for the effort.

Mr. Volker’s testimony gave a different view of events in Ukraine. He told lawmakers the idea to have Ukrainian leaders issue a statement about corruption and investigations had been abandoned before a newspaper article revealed that the military aid had been delayed.

In this version, the Ukrainians were unaware that the aid was on hold. The newspaper article was published on Aug. 29, which was after Mr. Trump’s now-infamous call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The impeachment inquiry stems from that July 25 phone call in which Mr. Trump asked Mr. Zelensky for the “favor” by looking into allegations of corruption involving Mr. Biden and others.

A rough transcript of the call does not show a quid pro quo, but Democrats argue that the threat to withhold aid was understood and part of an ongoing pressure campaign of “shadow” foreign policy conducted by Mr. Trump’s private attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani.

Mr. Trump wanted an investigation into allegations of corruption involving Mr. Biden and his son Hunter, who got a high-paying job on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company, while his father was the point man for the Obama White House on Ukraine, a country notoriously riddled with graft, especially in the energy industry.

Republicans argue that U.S. law dictates a president must ensure that aid going to a foreign country isn’t diverted to corrupt officials. That justifies the president’s remarks, Republicans say.

Mr. Trump also wanted Ukraine to look into a missing Democratic National Committee server that was hacked by Russia during the 2016 presidential campaigns. An American cybersecurity company called CrowdStrike examined the server to probe the hack, but the server disappeared before it could be handed over to the FBI.

Mr. Trump subscribes to an unsubstantiated theory that the server ended up in Ukraine.

Democratic leaders until last week resisted putting the impeachment inquiry to a vote, saying complaints about the process masked Republicans’ inability to defend Mr. Trump’s action, which they describe as an abuse of his office for personal political gain.

• Stephen Dinan and S.A. Miller contributed to this story.

