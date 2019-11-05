Hillary Clinton says it’s time for Democrats to “close ranks” on a 2020 presidential hopeful who can win the Electoral College.

The former secretary of state referenced her 2016 defeat — she tallied 232 Electoral College votes compared to 306 for Donald Trump — as a warning.

“I think several of our candidates could win the popular vote but as I know … that’s not enough,” she said Monday, The Hill reported.

Donors likened the 2016 loss to a nightmare.

“Everybody’s still frankly stunned, and in the back of their minds they think they’re going to wake up tomorrow morning and all of this never happened, including me,” Alan Patricof told Politico.

Ms. Clinton on Monday told the crowd who gathered to hear her talk about “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience” that losing was not an option this time around.

“I don’t think we have a choice; we have to win,” she said. “Close ranks behind whoever is nominated. … Do not let anyone you know vote third party. … What we’ve got is government not by principle but by tweet and it’s undermining who we are.”

