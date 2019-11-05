Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden holds a 10-point lead over his nearest 2020 Democratic presidential rivals in the early state of Nevada, according to a poll released on Monday.

Mr. Biden was the top choice of 29% of likely Democratic caucus-goers, and was followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont at 19% apiece, according to a poll conducted by the Mellman Group for The Nevada Independent.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, was next at 7%, followed by billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer at 4%. Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and entrepreneur Andrew Yang were next at 3% each.

Among those who identified themselves as “strong” supporters, Mr. Biden was at 19%, followed by Ms. Warren at 16% and Mr. Sanders at 15%.

Nevada is third on the 2020 presidential calendar after Iowa and New Hampshire, where Mr. Biden has been struggling in some recent polling.

The survey of 600 potential Democratic caucus-goers was conducted from Oct. 28 to Nov. 2 and has a margin of error of 4%.

