The Northern Virginia woman who won 15 minutes of fame in 2017 fall by flipping the bird at President Trump’s motorcade is now a political office-holder herself.

Juli Briskman, a Democrat, defeated Republican incumbent Suzanne Volpe for the Algonkian District seat on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors.

FAKE NEWS - THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

With only one of 12 precincts still outstanding Tuesday night, Ms. Briskman held an 8-percentage-point lead over Ms. Volpe, a gap of almost 1,000 votes, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

Her victory was part of a broader Democratic win in Virginia, as the party took control of both houses of the state legislature for the first time in two decades.

Ms. Briskman’s first brush with fame came in October 2017 when the presidential motorcade passed her on her bicycle in Sterling, prompting her to raise her left arm and then raise the middle finger some more.

The gesture was captured by the White House pool reporter and quickly made Ms. Briskman, who posted the image to her Facebook page and took credit as the unknown cyclist, an Internet celebrity.

Herndon-based Akima, a government contractor where she had worked as a marketing executive for six months, fired her saying the photo barred its Internet-use policy. She sued the next year, but a judge tossed the lawsuit.

