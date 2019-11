The Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said Tuesday he is writing off completely the House’s impeachment inquiry.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina told CBS News that he doesn’t even plan on reading the transcripts of the interviews House Democrats are conducting behind closed doors.

“I’ve written the whole process off … I think this is a bunch of B.S.” he said.

Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says he won’t read any of the transcripts, and dismissed Sondland’s reversal.



“I’ve written the whole process off … I think this is a bunch of B.S.”



Per @alanhe — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) November 5, 2019

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.