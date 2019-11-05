The Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said Tuesday he is writing off completely the House’s impeachment inquiry.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina told CBS News that he doesn’t even plan on reading the transcripts of the interviews House Democrats are conducting behind closed doors.

“I’ve written the whole process off … I think this is a bunch of B.S.” he said.

The Democrat-led House panels conducting the impeachment inquiry released transcripts Tuesday in which, among other things, the former U.S. ambassador to the European Union changed his earlier testimony on whether President Trump explicitly conditioned U.S. military aid to Ukraine on that country investigating Democratic political rivals.

“I now recall speaking individually with [an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky] where I said that resumption of U.S. aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anti-corruption statement that we had been discussing for many weeks,” Gordon Sondland told the House intelligence committee.

