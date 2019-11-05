FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) - A Maricopa man convicted of a 2016 murder is awaiting sentencing.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports 19-year-old Arthur Magana’s sentencing is affected by the fact he was 16 at the time of the fatal shooting.

According to a 2016 Supreme Court ruling, life without the possibility of parole can no longer be mandatory for defendants who were juveniles at the time of the crime.

On Monday, a Pinal County Superior Court judge continued Magana’s sentencing until sometime in the future, perhaps in June.

Magana was convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery in November 2018.

Authorities say 20-year-old Wyatt Miller was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds inside his truck in November 2016.

Magana remains jailed without bond until his sentencing.

___

Information from: Casa Grande Dispatch.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.