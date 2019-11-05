Justice Department Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz on Tuesday dodged reporters’ questions about the impending release of his highly anticipated report into possible abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

“I can’t answer that,” Mr. Horowitz said in response to a question about when the public could get its first glimpse of the much-ballyhooed report.

He later declined to answer another reporter’s question about the FISA report.

Mr. Horowitz was pressed about the report’s release during a public appearance at the Justice Department to discuss the department’s new task force to crack down on rigged bids for government contracts.

In a letter last week to House and Senate leaders, Mr. Horowitz said the report is nearly done and would be released with few redactions. He described the report as “lengthy.”

“After we receive the final classification markings from the Department and the FBI, we will then proceed with our usual process for preparing a final report, including ensuring that appropriate reviews occur for accuracy and comment purposes. Once begun, we do not anticipate the time for that review to be lengthy,” Mr. Horowitz wrote.

The review of the FBI’s use of FISA warrants to surveil Trump campaign figures, including Carter Page, started in March of 2018. President Trump’s allies have eagerly awaited its report, promising it will expose deep state corruption within the intelligence community.

