New York City residents have voted to adopt a ranked voting system for primaries and special elections.

The measure that passed Tuesday will take effect in 2021 and covers the offices of mayor, public advocate, city comptroller, borough president and city council.

Under the new system, voters will rank their choices from 1 to 5. Second- and third-place votes will help determine the result if no candidate wins at least 50% of first-place votes.

Supporters of ranked voting say it forces candidates to broaden their appeal beyond their own base so they’ll be chosen second by voters who like another candidate best.

Opponents say the system is confusing and can hurt the chances of minority candidates.

Cities including San Francisco and Minneapolis already use ranked voting.

