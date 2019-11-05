A man was stabbed to death at an Oxon Hill, Maryland, Popeyes Monday over the restaurant’s re-release of its chicken sandwich, police say.

A Prince George’s Police Department spokesperson said an unidentified 28-year-old was stabbed during a line cutting dispute just outside of Washington.

“For you to get that angry over anything — for that type of anger to develop into this type of violence, again is a very sad and tragic day,” spokesperson Jennifer Donelan said.

Ms. Donelan said the fight started in the fast-food restaurant before going outside. The victim was later taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police have yet to catch or name a suspect.

Additionally, the New York Daily News reported that Prince George’s County Police said the altercation is “related to the release of the sandwich.”

After a two-month hiatus, Popeye’s began selling its new chicken sandwich, which originally sold out in two weeks. It prompted a viral social media competition with fellow fast-food restaurant Chick Fil A.

In a statement, Popeye’s told NBC News: “We do not yet know whether this was the result of a dispute over one of our products or something unrelated, but there is no reason for someone to lose their life on a Monday night in a parking lot. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends and we are fully cooperating with local authorities.”

