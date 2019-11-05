Sen. Rand Paul is threatening to name the government employee who complained about President Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president.

On two occasions Tuesday, the Kentucky Republican said he expects to eventually name the individual, whom Mr. Trump has accused of being a deep-state Democrat out to sabotage him, and Mr. Paul insisted that no law prevents him from doing so.

He told reporters, according to the Hill that “I’m more than willing to and I probably will at some point” name the person, whose identity has been called a Washington open secret for some time.

“There is no law preventing anybody from saying the name,” Mr. Paul said.

In a separate interview with Fox News Channel, Mr. Paul said he “can and may” name the purported whistleblower but hasn’t done so because he thinks criticisms of the Democrats’ impeachment efforts should focus elsewhere.

“I want it to be more about the process and less about the person,” he told interviewer Bret Baier. “Nothing stops me. There’s no law that stops me from doing it other than that I don’t want to make it about the one individual.”

Mr. Paul also attacked the anonymity surrounding the whistleblower at a campaign rally in Lexington, Kentucky, the day before, with Mr. Trump on stage.

“We also now know the name of the whistleblower. The whistleblower needs to come forward as a material witness because he worked for Joe Biden at the same time Hunter Biden was getting money from corrupt oligarchs,” he said at the Monday rally.

