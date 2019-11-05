Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted Republicans’ opposition to House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Trump on Tuesday as evidence of the constantly “shifting sands” of their arguments that the New York Democrat labeled wrong and absurd.

Mr. Schumer said on the Senate floor Tuesday that Republicans’ ever-changing arguments revealed they did not have an interest in finding facts, but only in defending Mr. Trump.

“Instead of the shifting sands of defenses of the president on a near-daily basis, my Republican friends should let all the facts come out and make their judgments based on the facts,” Mr. Schumer said on the Senate floor. “Instead of changing their argument every third day when faced with new facts, they should remain dispassionate and say, ‘We’re going to look at the facts instead of jumping to find a new defense of the president no matter what the facts.’”

Mr. Schumer said Republicans have gone from saying that Republicans have gone from saying no laws were broken by Mr. Trump, to laws were broken but it’s not impeachable, to openly advocating for law-breaking.

Mr. Schumer pointed to Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s Monday night comments at Trump’s Lexington rally demanding media print the name of the whistleblower whose actions launched the impeachment probe as evidence of Republicans pining for laws to be broken.

The New York Democrat said the conduct of his Republican colleagues was “unbefitting of a senator’s role as a judge and juror of a potential impeachment case.”

