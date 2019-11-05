Lawmakers are unlikely to hear from either of the witnesses slated for Tuesday’s impeachment inquiry depositions, setting up another day of no-shows.

Wells Griffith, one of the White House’s top energy advisors, has not arrived on Capitol Hill despite having his testimony scheduled for the morning.

Office of Management and Budget official Michael Duffy was also called to testify in the afternoon, though several reports suggest it’s unlikely he’ll appear, either.

This comes after all four of the witnesses House Democrats called on Monday refused to cooperate with the impeachment probe.

National Security Council Lawyers John A. Eisenberg and Michael Ellis, acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s aide Robert Blair, and Office of Management and Budget Official Brian McCormack all defied congressional subpoenas to testify.

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Adam B. Schiff said the lack of cooperation won’t slow down the investigation, however.

“We’re not going to delay our work. That would merely allow these witnesses and the White House to succeed in their goal,” he told reporters on Monday.

Indeed, the refusals haven’t dented the Democrats’ crowded deposition schedule.

There are still at least three other officials slated to testify this week, including Office of Management and Budget official Russell Vought, top State Department lawyer Ulrich Brechbuhl and former National Security Adviser John R. Bolton.

Mr. Schiff invoked the charges of obstruction against former President Richard M. Nixon as he warned that refusing to work with lawmakers would only dig the president a deeper hole.

“This will only further add to the body of evidence on a potential obstruction of Congress charge against the president,” the chairman said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.