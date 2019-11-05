For the second straight election, an Indiana county’s voting machines were not properly registering the preferred candidate.

According to a report Tuesday in the Lafayette Journal & Courier, several Tippecanoe County machines were switching votes in Tuesday’s municipal elections.

Voter Robert Kurtz took a video of his touch screen’s failures as he tried to vote for three at-large seats on the West Lafayette City Council.

“When I touched a square next to a candidate’s name, the machine selected the square for the candidate above,” Mr. Kurtz said, according to the Journal & Courier. “If I touched the square for the candidate at the top of the list, nothing happened.”

Separately, according to the Journal & Courier, County Clerk Julie Roush had to travel to a West Lafayette fire station to check the calibration on three machines after a voter called to say that his machine kept marking an “X” for a candidate other than the one he wanted.

The county’s machines had similar problems in the 2018 midterm elections and Mr. Kurtz said he was among the complainers then.

County officials said it was simply a calibration problem, nothing nefarious.

“It’s not a case of being set up to change a vote,” Ms. Roush said. “It’s a calibration issue … If voters have issues, please have them tell a poll worker so we can address it right away.”

Mr. Kurtz took a different view of the matter, though he didn’t accuse county officials of corruption.

“These machines are junk and need to be replaced,” he said.

