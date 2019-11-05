A handful of 2020 Democratic contenders hold comfortable leads against President Trump in head-to-head match-ups, according to polling released on Tuesday — a year out from next year’s general election.

Among registered voters, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden led Mr. Trump by 17 points, 56% to 39%, according to the ABC News-Washington Post survey.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts held a 15-point, 55% to 40% lead and Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont held a 14-point, 55% to 41% lead.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, held an 11-point, 52% to 41% lead, and Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California held a 9-point, 51% to 42% lead.

Compared to July, all the Democratic contenders improved their margins against Mr. Trump by at least 7 points among registered voters.

Ms. Warren gained the most since the summer. She ran even with Mr. Trump among registered voters in July and led by 7 points in September before building a 15-point lead in the latest poll.

The national survey is a contrast to a set of polls released Monday that showed the president running competitively against Mr. Biden, Ms. Warren, and Mr. Sanders in a handful of individual battleground states that are likely to swing the outcome of next year’s election.

Mr. Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 but won enough Electoral College votes to secure the presidency by carrying enough of those key states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

The national ABC-Post survey of 1,003 adults was taken from Oct. 27-30 and has a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.

