RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Police have charged a Virginia man with manslaughter and driving under the influence in a crash that killed his ex-girlfriend’s 5-year-old son.

News outlets report 22-year-old Datron Pierce was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated DUI manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs and possession of marijuana, among other violations.

His former girlfriend, 24-year-old Mycha Goode, was also a passenger during the March crash, and faces charges including child endangerment and possession of marijuana.

Chesterfield police say Pierce tried to cross into another lane, but reentered his own and was rear-ended before hitting another car. Goode’s 5-year-old son died from injuries sustained in the crash. Her 18-month-old son was sitting in her lap and survived.

Sgt. James Lamb said lab results showed Pierce had evidence of marijuana in his system.

