LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Lincoln woman has been accused of writing unauthorized checks on her uncle’s account while he was in a nursing home.

Lancaster County Court records say 48-year-old Lisa Ruhge is charged with two felonies: theft and forgery. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Ruhge’s 78-year-old uncle told officials at his bank that several personal checks had been stolen from his Pawnee City home over the last four months of 2017.

Police say investigators found video evidence of Ruhge using the checks. More than 40 checks were written, adding up to more than $12,600.

Police say her uncle died in January.

Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com

