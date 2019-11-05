CODY, Wyo. (AP) - Investigators say a homicide victim found in northern Wyoming was a 40-year-old woman from Cheyenne.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation on Tuesday identified the victim as Angela Elizondo.

A hunter found her body off Wyoming Highway 120 outside Cody on Saturday.

Investigators say a suspect arrested is a 45-year-old man from Cheyenne. They haven’t released his name but Park County records show 45-year-old Joseph Carl Underwood was jailed early Sunday on five potential charges including mutilating or disposing of a dead body in a hidden location.

Jail records show Underwood was arrested near where the body was found and being held on $1 million bond.

The Billings Gazette reports investigators believe Elizondo was killed elsewhere before being left in the remote area.

___

Information from: The Billings (Mont.) Gazette, , http://www.billingsgazette.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.