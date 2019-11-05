NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - A white Yale University student who called police on a black student who had fallen asleep in a campus common area is seeking body cam video from the 2018 incident.

The New Haven Register reports Sarah Braasch wants to publish the videos to clear her name.

She told the Connecticut Freedom of Information Commission on Monday she’s been “vilified on a global scale” and might not be able to get a job again.

Braasch says she’d feared the sleeping student was part of a group that was harassing her. The black student, Lolade Siyonbola, told police she’d fallen asleep while writing a paper.

Braasch is appealing Yale’s July denial of her records request.

University Police Chief Ronnell Higgins says his department offered to let Braasch view the video in person, but she declined.

