DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) - Two Massachusetts brothers have made their first court appearances since being charged in connection with a fight outside an American Legion post that led to the death of a 44-year-old father of three.

Matthew and Steven Potter both pleaded not guilty Wednesday during arraignments in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham.

Christopher McCallum was found bleeding and unconscious outside the American Legion post in Quincy in January and later died.

Matthew Potter was charged manslaughter and assault in connection with McCallum’s death. Officials said assault charges against Steven Potter were related to two other victims in the fight, but not to McCallum.

The brothers are the sons of a retired Quincy police detective.

Court documents say the Potters started the fight with a member of the Legion post.

