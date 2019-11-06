BURLESON, Texas (AP) - Authorities say three men were wounded in a shooting on the southwestern edge of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area and the gunman is still at large.

Burleson Police Chief Billy Cordell told reporters at the scene that officers were called to a home shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday where they found three men in their 20s wounded inside a home.

Cordell said the men were hospitalized in undisclosed condition.

The police chief said it appears the gunman knew at least one of the victims and that there were two other people inside the home at the time of the shooting, and one of those people left with the suspect.

Cordell said the shooting appears to be an isolated event with no threat to the community.

