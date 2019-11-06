WARRENTON, Va. (AP) - Two adults and two juveniles have been arrested after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot that left a man and a woman injured.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s office said Wednesday that the four suspects were arrested after they were involved in a car crash fleeing the scene.

News outlets report the shooting occurred late Tuesday afternoon in the Walmart lot in Warrenton. A 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were shot inside their car after a confrontation. They were taken to the hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police say the suspects fled and then were involved in a crash. Authorities say the suspects fled on foot and were all arrested over several hours Tuesday night. They face charges including malicious wounding and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.