DALLAS (AP) - An attorney for a man freed after being suspected of fatally shooting two people at an off-campus college party in East Texas says the arrest took an emotional toll on his client.

Attorney Andrew Wilkerson said Wednesday that Brandon Gonzales now worries about his future. Gonzales was released from jail Tuesday after investigators said information favorable to him was discovered.

Gonzales said Tuesday that he still had flashbacks of his Oct. 28 arrest. Gonzales was jailed on a capital murder charge after an affidavit said a confidential informant told the investigators he opened fire at the party outside of Greenville on Oct. 26.

Gonzales‘ attorneys say there was no evidence to justify the arrest. They say they’re considering filing a civil lawsuit against law enforcement.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.