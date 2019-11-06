Rep. Ayanna Pressley has split with the rest of “The Squad” by throwing her support behind Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a fellow Massachusetts Democrat, in the 2020 presidential race.

The others in “The Squad,” a group of far-left congresswomen — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — have lined up behind Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, the other liberal warrior in the race.

Mrs. Pressley said Ms. Warren is “consistent” and said she will “never lose sight of the people.”

“For Elizabeth and me power belongs in the hands of the people,” she said in a video posted on Twitter. “That’s why she is fighting for fundamental change that restores power to those who’ve’ been left behind and centers those who’ve never had access to it in the first place.”

Mrs. Pressley has emerged as a superstar among hard-line liberal activists. The former Boston City council member defeated 10-term incumbent Mike Capuano in the Democratic primary last year.

She also has made waves on Capitol Hill, where she has joined the three other members of “The Squad” to pressure Democratic leaders to embrace their liberal vision on the policy front.

