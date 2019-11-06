Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale appeared for this impeachment inquiry deposition Wednesday morning, making him the first witness to cooperate this week.

People familiar with the matter say Mr. Hale, the highest-ranking career diplomat in the foreign service plans to say that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other senior officials determined that defending Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch would hurt the effort to free up U.S. military assistance to Ukraine.

Mr. Hale, who arrived Wednesday morning to testify behind closed doors, will also say that the State Department worried about the reaction from President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, also one of the strongest advocates for removing the ambassador.

Democrats have a packed schedule for the rest of Wednesday — top State Department lawyer Ulrich Brechbuhl, Office of Management and Budget official Russell Vought, and Secretary of Energy Rick Perry — were slated to testify, but are unlikely to actually show up.

— Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

