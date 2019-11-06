House Democrats announced Wednesday that the first public hearings in the impeachment inquiry will be held next week, formally launching the next phase of the investigation.

The first two witnesses will be William Taylor, a top diplomat in Ukraine, and George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary in the European and Eurasian bureau. They’re both slated to testify Nov. 13.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch’s public testimony will follow on Friday, Nov. 15.

