By Gabriella Muñoz - The Washington Times - Wednesday, November 6, 2019

House Democrats announced Wednesday that the first public hearings in the impeachment inquiry will be held next week, formally launching the next phase of the investigation.

The first two witnesses will be William Taylor, a top diplomat in Ukraine, and George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary in the European and Eurasian bureau. They’re both slated to testify Nov. 13.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch’s public testimony will follow on Friday, Nov. 15.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide