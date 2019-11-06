The head of the Democratic National Committee “strongly” disagrees with the notion the party has put its finger on the scale in the 2020 presidential primary race, saying the deep field of contenders have been running on a level playing field.

DNC Chair Tom Perez also suggested the clock is ticking on lower-tier candidates to make their mark.

“We wanted to make sure we gave everybody a fair shake,” Mr. Perez told reporters at a breakfast sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor. “What we have done is do what you do in every campaign, the closer you get to Iowa and New Hampshire and voting, you raise the bar because candidates have to demonstrate they are getting traction.”

He added, “There is no candidate that I am aware of on the Democratic side who has been under 4% in the polls in December who has gone on to win the nomination or even have traction for a large part of the primary cycle.”

In the opening debates, the candidates were required to register at least 1% in three polls, and received at least 65,000 unique donors, with at least 200 donors in 20 different states.

The criteria has gradually increased, winnowing the field, and leading to an avalanche of complaints from candidates who have missed the various cuts.

So far 9 candidates have qualified for the Nov. 20 debate in Atlanta.

They needed to receive at least 165,000 unique donors and register in at least two polls at 5 percent in the early primary states or at least four polls at 3% through a combination of early state and national surveys.

Former Housing Secretary Julian Castro and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii have yet to qualify.

The deadline to qualify is Nov. 13.

Meanwhile, five candidates - former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Kamala Harris have qualified for the December debate in Los Angeles.

To qualify for that debate, candidates need 200,000 unique donors, and to reach either 6% in a couple of early state polls or 4% in four early state or national polls.

“We have made sure we are exceedingly inclusive,” Mr. Perez said. “I am proud of what we have done and it is indeed going to be up to the voters.”

