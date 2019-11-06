The president’s son tweeted out the identity of the man thought to be the whistleblower Wednesday, the name that’s been echoed down the halls of Capitol Hill for a while — including on the House chamber floor.

Donald Trump Jr. retweeted a Breitbart News article with the headline, “Alleged ‘Whistleblower’ …Worked Closely with Anti-Trump Dossier Hoaxer.”

Mr. Trump added, “Of course he did!!!”

The person’s name was first published by Real Clear Investigations in a detailed article last month, disclosing the 33-year-old man is originally from Connecticut and a registered Democrat.

The article went on to say the individual had ties to the Obama White House, specifically CIA Director John Brennan and President Obama’s National Security Adviser Susan Rice.

He also allegedly worked for Vice President Joe Biden on Ukraine and Russia matters from 2015-2016.

The whistleblower’s attorney, Mark Zaid, would not confirm or deny the identity of his client.

“We are neither going to confirm nor deny any request that seeks to identify the name of the whistleblower. Any effort to publish a name, whether accurate or not, will place that individual’s health and safety, and that of their family, in potential jeopardy. Publication of any name is reckless and irresponsible and must be condemned,” Mr. Zaid told The Washington Times.

