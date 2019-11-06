Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden leads the 2020 Democratic presidential field among Hispanic voters, according to a Telemundo poll released on Tuesday.

Mr. Biden was the top choice of 26% of Latino Democrats, and was followed by Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont at 18% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 10%. No other candidate topped 3%.

Mr. Biden has been slipping in some recent polls in Iowa and New Hampshire, but his campaign has touted a “diverse” coalition that could help him in other early states like Nevada and South Carolina where there will be a larger concentration of non-white voters among the Democratic primary electorate.

Among Hispanic voters overall, 25% said they would vote to re-elect President Trump if the 2020 election were held today, and 64% said they would vote to replace Mr. Trump with a Democrat.

Mr. Trump won about 28% of the Hispanic vote in 2016, according to exit polling.

The survey was conducted for Noticias Telemundo Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, Inc.

The national poll of 1,000 registered Hispanic voters was conducted from Oct. 24-28 and has a margin of error of “no more than” plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

