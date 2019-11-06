Iran on Wednesday announced that would begin injecting uranium gas into over 1,000 centrifuges at one of its main underground facilities beginning at midnight, sparking new opposition in the U.S. to the resumption of its nuclear weapons programs.

A spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, told a state television station that the uranium enrichment will rise up to 4.5%, but is “reversible” if European nations allow Iranian oil to be sold in its markets.

U.S. sanctions have been enforced on Iranian oil as well as its economic industry in the wake of President Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 international nuclear accord, and after several military altercations over the summer between Iran and the U.S., the U.K. and Saudi Arabia.

The latest announcement will allow Iran to enrich uranium “far beyond any limitation that it agreed to the Iran nuclear agreement,” Marc Ginsberg, a former U.S. ambassador to Morocco, told a briefing on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Organization of Iranian-American Communities, an umbrella group of dissident Iranian organizations, Mr. Ginsberg insisted that “Iran is determined to get nuclear weapons, Iran is determined to inflict pain and suffering on America and its allies in the Middle East.

The event largely focused on the suppression of political dissent at home and an increased regional aggression by Tehran, and included speakers including Sens. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, and John Boozman, Arkansas Republican.

Ambassador Robert Joseph, the former envoy for nuclear nonproliferation under the Bush administration, said “the urgency to act should be evident to all. This is a call to action.”

He explained the latest development constitutes a “strong bipartisan resolve to meet the threat.”

“Only a free and democratic Iran will end the threat, the terrorist threat, the national threat, and the nuclear threat,” Mr. Joseph added.

