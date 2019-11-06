BALTIMORE (AP) - The leader of a Baltimore-area gang has been sentenced to life in federal prison six months after a jury convicted him of murder in aid of racketeering as well as drug and firearm counts.

The office of the U.S. Attorney in Maryland says 40-year-old Dante Bailey was sentenced Tuesday.

Authorities say Bailey founded the Murdaland Mafia Piru and modeled it after the Italian mafia. It is a subset of the Bloods gang and controlled the drug trade in parts of northwest Baltimore and neighboring Baltimore County.

Bailey was one of 26 people charged in a racketeering conspiracy centered on the Baltimore-area gang. Authorities accused them of engaging in murders, drug distribution and witness tampering from 2011 through 2017.

Authorities say 25 defendants have been convicted and one is awaiting trial.

