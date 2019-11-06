BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A sheriff’s office in Louisiana says a man who disappeared while meeting two men interested in buying his car was shot in the head during a test drive of the vehicle.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde told news outlets Tuesday that 22-year-old Herman Raney and 20-year-old La’Shon Brown dumped the man’s body in a vacant lot and tried to cover it with plants. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 41-year-old David Peraza Mancia. Rivarde says the suspects face first-degree murder and simple kidnapping charges.

The two were arrested Monday after detectives tracked Mancia’s car to a Baton Route apartment. The sheriff’s office said a detective fired his gun while chasing Raney. Nobody was injured.

Sheriff’s officials said Baton Rouge police are investigating the officer’s use of force.

