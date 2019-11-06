PHOENIX (AP) - Police say an 18-year-old man is dead after being found shot in a south Phoenix street.

The victim was identified by police Wednesday as David Arthur Villareal.

Officers responded to the shooting near 40th Street and Southern Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, police say they found Villareal wounded by gunfire after he reportedly got into a fight with a suspect or suspects.

Villareal was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they don’t have any suspect information at this time, and their investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing.

