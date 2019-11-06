SAN JACINTO, Calif. (AP) - The man who allegedly pointed a gun Wednesday at a cafeteria table full of students but did not open fire at a Southern California community college was arrested at the airport as he tried to flee the country, authorities said.

Police arrested Greg Abejon, 25, at Los Angeles International Airport after he checked in for a flight, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

No injuries were reported at Mount San Jacinto College southeast of Los Angeles, Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Robyn Flores previously said. It was not immediately clear if Abejon was a student.

Deputies were called shortly before 10 a.m. and unsuccessfully searched for the gunman on the locked-down campus. Classes were canceled for the day.

There were about 500 people on campus at the time, college officials said. The lockdown was lifted at 1:30 p.m.

Other nearby schools, including an elementary school, were also temporarily locked down.

