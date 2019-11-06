ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A 22-year-old Anchorage man has been charged with felony assault and reckless endangerment in a shooting that fatally injured his roommate.

Samuel Fair was charged Wednesday and is jailed at Anchorage Correctional Complex. Online court documents do not list his attorney.

The name of the man killed was not released immediately because next of kin had not been notified.

Anchorage police say Fair was arrested before the victim died and charges may be amended.

Police say Fair, the victim and at least one other roommate were at home on east 26th Avenue on Tuesday night.

Police say that as Fair handled a rifle, it discharged, striking the victim in the upper body.

The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police announced Wednesday morning that the man died.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.